Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eddie Vedder Honors Mark Lanegan at Seattle Show: “We Will Always Have His Voice to Listen To”

Vedder paid tribute to the late Screaming Trees singer on the day of his passing

eddie vedder mark lanegan tribute
Eddie Vedder (photo by Chris Hill) and Mark Lanegan (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 23, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    Eddie Vedder paid tribute to the late Mark Lanegan during his Seattle concert last night (February 22nd).

    The Screaming Trees singer sadly passed away at age 57 yesterday. The news shook Vedder, as it did much of the rock world. He took the stage in a state of grief, and at one point, paused to honor Lanegan and pay respects on behalf of the entire Seattle scene.

    “I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the audience, as captured by a fan video. “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost… there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Vedder continued: “It’s hard to come to terms, at least at this point. He’s gonna be deeply missed, and at least we will always have his voice to listen to and his words and his books to read, he wrote two incredible books in the last few years. Just wanted to process it and put it out there, let his wife and loved ones know that people in his old stomping grounds have been thinking about him and we love him.”

    Mark Lanegan
     Editor's Pick
    10 of Mark Lanegan’s Finest Musical Moments

    Vedder and Lanegan came up together through the Seattle grunge scene in Pearl Jam and the Screaming Trees, respectively. Though the Trees wouldn’t achieve the enduring commercial success of their peers, Lanegan would go on to have a prolific solo career and collaborate with Queens of the Stone Age, Isobel Campbell, Greg Dulli, and many more. To celebrate Lanegan’s massive legacy of recorded output, we picked 10 of his finest moments as a singer and songwriter.

    There are two more dates left on Vedder’s US tour in support of his new solo album, Earthling. Snag your tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Watch Vedder’s tribute to Mark Lanegan below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dropkick murphys st patricks day livestream

Dropkick Murphys to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Livestream Concert

February 23, 2022

dave mustaine gibson flying v exp

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and Gibson Launch Flying V EXP Signature Model Guitar

February 23, 2022

Mark Lanegan remembered

Musicians Remember Mark Lanegan: "One of THE Great Singers of the Last 30 Years"

February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan book COVID

R.I.P. Mark Lanegan, Rock Pioneer and Screaming Trees Frontman Dead at 57

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eddie Vedder Honors Mark Lanegan at Seattle Show: "We Will Always Have His Voice to Listen To"

Menu Shop Search Sale