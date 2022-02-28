Eddie Vedder Talks “Serious” Bout with COVID-19: “I Saw My Life Flash in Front of My Eyes”

Eddie Vedder came down with COVID-19 earlier this year, and as he explained during his concert in Los Angeles on February 25th, his bout with the novel coronavirus was “pretty serious.”

Fan footage captured Vedder addressing the crowd at the YouTube Theater. “I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, probably five or six weeks ago, and I literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes,” he said. He went on to explain that he’d “done some very good things for my body and I’ve also had a lot of fun, and I’ve done some things that would be termed some kind of abuse,” he laughed. “I won’t get into the details. Just use your imagination.”

He added, “It felt pretty serious. To get through that and be back in a room like this facing this many people… It’s been a gift and an honor.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The same fan footage also captured his daughter Olivia performing her 2021 solo debut single “My Father’s Daughter” from the movie Flag Day. Check out that, as well as Vedder’s comments on COVID-19, below.

Vedder’s North American tour, in support of his latest solo album Earthling, was affected by COVID-19 when positive tests within the crew forced two shows to be rescheduled, including the Los Angeles stop where he made the announcement. The eight-show trek boasted a star-studded supporting band including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Glen Hansard, Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, and Earthling producer Andrew Watt.

From the opening night at New York City’s Beacon Theatre onward, the tour featured unique setlists, a surprise appearance from The Police’s Stewart Copeland, a heartfelt dedication to the late Mark Lanegan, and words directed at Tommy Lee.

Advertisement