Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 2022 North American Tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are hitting the road this summer in support of their latest album, The Boy Named If. The trek will see Nicole Atkins alternating with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets as the opening act.

After kicking off the tour on August 6th in Huber Heights, Ohio, the band will make stops in cities like Toronto, New York City, and Boston. It’s currently scheduled to close out on September 3rd in Las Vegas, with more dates to be announced in the future.

See the full itinerary below. A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code CURTAIN) vis Ticketmaster. A public on-sale follows on Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Last month, Elvis Costello & The Imposters stopped by Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a performance of “Magnificent Hurt,” after which Costello also sat down for a three-part interview with the late night host.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2022 Tour Dates:

08/06 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights ^

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

08/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater ^

08/11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

08/12 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

08/13 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

08/15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/16 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater *

08/18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion *

08/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater *

08/28 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza *

08/30 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim *

09/02 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels *

^ = w/ Nicole Atkins

* = w/ Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets