Eminem and Dr. Dre Albums Resurface in Top 10 of Billboard 200 After Super Bowl Halftime Performance

They’re back, back again: Following their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this month, Eminem and Dr. Dre each have returned to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

As Billboard reports, Dre’s 1999 sophomore album 2001 jumped 99 spots all the way up to No. 9 on this week’s Billboard 200, thanks to a 220% increase in sales. This is the first time 2001 has been in the Top 10 of the chart since way back in 2000. Meanwhile, Em’s 2005 greatest hits compilation album Curtain Call: The Hits shot up 118 spots to No. 8 after seeing a 256% sales bump. The last time the album landed in the Top 10 was in 2006.

Dre and Shady were accompanied by Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak during the halftime show. Blige and Lamar are also set to have good showings on this week’s chart, with the former’s new album Good Morning Gorgeous projected to land in the Top 20 and the latter’s 2012 album good kid, m.A.A.d city on pace to reach the Top 40.

Off the football field, Eminem and Dr. Dre also recently teamed up for the soundtrack to the GTA Online expansion The Contract, which came out in December.