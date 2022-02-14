Eric André to Join Impractical Jokers on New Episode

Eric André is set to join James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano on the first new episode of Impractical Jokers since the departure of founding member Joe Gatto.

The “supersized” episode of the hidden camera prank show will simulcast on TBS, TNT, and truTV on Saturday, April 2nd, following the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

André is just the first of several surprise guests who will appear on Impractical Jokers in the near future. According to a press release, rather than replace Gatto, Quinn, Murray and Vulcano will be joined by a different celebrity guest on each episode of Jokers’ upcoming 10th season, which is set to premiere this summer.

Advertisement

Related Video

In a statement released on New Year’s Eve, Gatto announced his departure from Impractical Jokers so that he could focus on co-parenting after separating from his wife.

André, our 2022 Comedian of the Year, currently appears on Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones, and recently pulled off some stunts in the new film Jackass Forever.