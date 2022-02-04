Euphoria Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Looks like class will be in session at Euphoria High for at least one more school year, because HBO has renewed Euphoria for a third season.

Sam Levinson’s award-winning teen drama is currently in the middle of its long-awaited second season, which premiered in January nearly 18 months after Season 1 finished airing in August of 2019.

In her review of Season 2 for Consequence, Mary Siroky said series star Zendaya remains “the beating heart of the show” as Rue, while also applauding the likes of Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie, Angus Cloud’s Fezco, and Dominic Fike as newcomer Elliott.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

The currently-airing season has already broken streaming records for HBO Max, while dominating Twitter each Sunday night and giving new meaning to the musical Oklahoma. It was also called out recently by D.A.R.E. of all things for glamorizing drug use among the Gen Z high school set.

Meanwhile, the hit show’s official Season 2 soundtrack will be released Feb. 25th via Republic Records and was preceded by Lana Del Rey “Watercolor Eyes”, which was featured in the Jan. 23rd episode.

Advertisement