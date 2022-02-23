“Fake Ass”: Tom Holland Says One Spider-Man Had Costume Implants in His Spi-Derrière

Three Spider-Men got a bite from a spider, but only one got a butt from the costume department. As Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland revealed in his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, one of the Spider-suits came with a “fake ass.”

“I’ll give you a spoiler,” he said to the late-night host. “I’m not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit.” He also talked about the moment he noticed it, thinking, “‘Wo-o-w! Oh, hang on a minute. That’s not real!’”

When it comes to who padded their Spi-derrière, there’s no way to know for certain. But that won’t stop us from spinning a web of speculation! At a fit 46 years old, Tobey Maguire is fairly well developed in that department, and may even be at the point in his life where he’s more focused on reduction than enhancement. We can probably rule him out.

Holland could be talking about himself, the better to protect his secret identity as someone with no junk in their trunk. But footage from his new movie Uncharted would suggest otherwise, unless he got some CGI-help filling out those cargo pants. Besides, if anyone needed some extra stuffing on the old web storage unit, it’s human beanstalk Andrew Garfield. The lankiest of the Spider-Men previously revealed that he joked on set about “padding around the package.” Could it be that he was drawing attention to the front so that no one would be thinking about the rear?

Perhaps it was a recent photo shoot that put Holland in the mood for some finger pointing. Holland, Maguire, and Garfield recently recreated the Spider-Man pointing meme, having also done it in the film. This newest version heralded the coming of No Way Home to digital platforms March 22nd and Blu-Ray on April 12th. Check out the photo below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Holland spoke about having “two older brothers,” in his fellow Spideys, as well as a tearful moment on set. “I remember we were shooting this scene, which was really emotional. I was struggling to find the emotion just because when you make these big movies, it can take two days to shoot a scene. I’ve been crying for days on end. So I went up to Andrew and Tobey — I nearly said ‘Spider-Man and Spider-Man’ — and I basically just said, ‘Thank you for being here, thank you for taking the time to be a part of this incredible opportunity. It means the world to me.’ We all embraced and we all started crying and I remember the writers sort of seeing that, being like, ‘Yep, that’s how we’re gonna end the film. That’s brilliant, well done, Tom.'”

Watch the interview after the jump. Last month, the three actors who played Spider-Man reunited over Zoom to discuss the “destiny feeling” of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/RNWdKiZJMp pic.twitter.com/JxPwYaaBVQ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 23, 2022