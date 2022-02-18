Menu
Amazon Casts Walton Goggins in Fallout TV Series

The video game adaptation has found its first star

Walton Goggins, photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage
February 18, 2022 | 4:08pm ET

    The Vault just opened a little wider, as Prime Video’s forthcoming Fallout television series has found its lead actor in Walton Goggins. While the streaming giant has yet to reveal what role Goggins will play in the video game adaptation, production on the series is set to begin later this year, Variety reported on Friday (February 18th).

    Based on the role-playing franchise launched in 1997, Fallout takes the nuclear fears of 1940s America to the extreme in a post-apocalyptic future destroyed by radiation. According to Variety, Goggins will play a character based on the game’s ghouls, or humans who have become immune to nuclear fallout following extensive exposure to radiation.

    Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers and co-showrunners of Fallout, while Westworld duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy executive produce as part of their overall deal with Amazon Studios.

    Known for his roles in shows like Justified and Sons of Anarchy and his work with Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, Goggins currently stars in HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones. Last year, he appeared in Amazon’s animated series Invincible as government agent Cecil Stedman.

