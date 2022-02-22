Firefly 2022: MCR, Green Day, Dua Lipa, and More to Play Delaware Festival

My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, and Halsey are set to headline the 2022 edition of Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware.

The four-day festival will take place September 22nd-25th at The Woodlands. Other notable acts include Weezer, Big Sean, Avril Lavigne, Charli XCX, Jamie xx, Jungle, Gunna, Porter Robinson, The Head and the Heart, Bleachers, Manchester Orchestra, and 100 gecs.

Also playing are Zedd, The Kid Laroi, Cold War Kids, Ashnikko, Girl Talk, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher, Wolf Alice, All Time Low, Willow, Yungblud, Cordae, The Regrettes, Indigo de Souza, Mannequin Pussy, Ezra Furman, Chai, Jordana, Sueco, The Backseat Lovers, Alexander 23, and more.

A fan ticket pre-sale will begin Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. ET (sign up here), with a public on-sale following on Monday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET. A variety of ticket options will be available, including GA, VIP, and Super VIP.