Jenn Wasner’s Flock of Dimes Shares New Songs “Pure Love” and “Time”: Stream

For Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label's singles series

Flock of Dimes, photo by Graham Tolbert
February 16, 2022 | 9:30pm ET

    Wye Oak singer Jenn Wasner has shared “Pure Love” and “Time,” two new songs from her solo project Flock of Dimes.

    “Pure Love” and “Time” arrive as part of the singles series from Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label. Co-produced by Wasner and Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn and recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the singles offer a welcome respite from pandemic-induced darkness.

    “After spending so much time over the past two years sitting with my grief — both personally and creatively — I’m thrilled to offer up two songs that center joy, hopefulness, and pleasure,” Wasner said in a statement. “What can I say about ‘Pure Love’? It’s a fun pop song about how wanting more is the cause of so much suffering! To me, overall, it’s a song about reaching for a more pure way of being — finding a way to accept our humanity and all of its failures and imperfections so that we can be at peace for a little while while we’re alive. It is also, hopefully, a lot of fun.”

    While “Pure Love” layers kaleidoscopic synths over a slow, glitchy beat, gentle strums of guitar fuel melancholy B-side “Time,” the comedown to side A’s club fun. Listen to both tracks below.

    Back in October, Flock of Dimes released the song “Through You” for Adult Swim’s singles series. In April, she dropped the album Head of Roseswhich featured the singles “Two” and “Price of Blue.”  As for Wye Oak, the indie duo recently released a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 album Civilianwhich featured unreleased songs like “Electricity”  and “Half a Double Man.” 

