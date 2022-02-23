Menu
Florence and the Machine Share New Song “King”: Stream

An empowering new one from Florence Welch and company

florence and the machine king stream
Florence Welch, photo by Autumn de Wilde
February 23, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    Florence and the Machine are back with a new song called “King.” Watch its accompanying video, directed by Autumn de Wilde, below.

    Despite her obvious strength — “I am no mother, I am no bride, I am king,” Florence Welch declares — “King” sees the artist reevaluate her identity as a Woman in Rock™️ with newfound vulnerability.

    “As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much,” Welch said in a statement. “I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modeled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.” 

    Related Video

    “King” follows Florence and the Machine’s 2021 single “Call Me Cruella,” which appeared on the soundtrack to Disney’s live-action Cruella. The band’s last proper album was 2018’s High as HopeLast year also marked the 10th anniversary of the band’s smash sophomore album, Ceremonials.

