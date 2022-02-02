Flume Announces Comeback Album Palaces, Shares “Say Nothing” Featuring MAY-A: Stream

Harley Streten has announced his first album as Flume since 2016’s Skin, and his first studio set since 2019’s Hi This Is Flume mixtape. Palaces drops May 20th, and as a preview, the electronic artist has shared lead single “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A.

Palaces was written in his native Australia, with a title that’s meant to evoke the natural wonders of coastal New South Wales. It comes with an impressive roster of guest artists including Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Oklau, and more.

On “Say Nothing,” Flume uses some unconventional drum sounds and a squishy bass thump to push the dance track outside the realm of typical club fare. “This song is about feelings of post relationship clarity,” he said in a statement. “We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with MAY-A that the song really came to life.”

“Working with Flume on ‘Say Nothing’ has been a really incredible experience,” MAY-A added. “I’m such a big fan of Harley’s so it’s unbelievable to be in a position to create music with someone I look up to and can learn so much from. His creative process is a really inspiring thing to be a part of. I’m so excited for everyone to hear the song!”

“Say Nothing” comes with a video that toggles between disquieting strobes, steady looks at the natural world, and Flume decked out in motorcycle gear. Check it out below, and scroll onward for the album artwork and tracklist.

Palaces arrives May 20th and pre-orders are ongoing. Flume has also booked some of the biggest festivals of 2022: Coachella, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo. Tickets are available here.

Palaces Artwork:

Palaces Tracklist:

01. Highest Building (feat. Oklou)

02. Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

03. DHLC

04. ESCAPE (feat. Kučka) — with Quiet Bison

05. I Can’t Tell (feat. LAUREL)

06. Get U

07. Jasper’s Song

08. Only Fans (feat. Virgen Maria)

09. Hollow (feat. Emma Louise)

10. Love Light

11. Sirens (feat. Caroline Polachek)

12. Go

13. Palaces (feat. Damon Albarn)