Fontaines D.C. Unveil New Song “I Love You”: Stream

Fontaines D.C. are back with a brooding new single. Listen to “I Love You” below.

Like the curt “Life ain’t always empty” refrain of 2020’s “A Hero’s Death,” “I Love You” pounds its positive message into your skull with music so menacing, you question its intent. “I love you, I love you, I told you I do,” Grian Chatten insists, as swirling, Cure-style guitar fades in over slow-thumping bass. “It’s all I’ve ever felt, I’ve never felt so well,” he speak-sings. Once more with feeling, perhaps?

“Ostensibly a love song,” as a press release puts it, Dublin’s favorite post punks fit some local commentary into the song of devotion as well, prompting Chatten to name the single “the first overtly political song we’ve written.” “It’s standing in the center of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs,” the singer said. “That’s how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it.”

In a monologue-like bridge, the frontman references the atrocities of Ireland’s past, including the mass grave discovered at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home discovered in 2017. “This island’s run by sharks with children’s bones stuck in their jaws,” Chatten shouts. In the cinematic, Sam Taylor-directed video, the singer delivers the soliloquy staring directly at the camera, and to really sell the drama, he ends up tearing his own heart out. It’s good to know that goth rock will never die.

“I Love You” appears on Fontaines D.C.’s upcoming third album, Skinty Fia, out April 22nd on Partisan Records. You can preorder the LP here. The band announced Skinty Fia last month with the single “Jackie Down the Line,” which they promptly performed on Fallon. Later this year, they’ll head out on a world tour — tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.