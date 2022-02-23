Menu
Osheaga 2022: Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa to Headline Montreal Festival

With additional sets from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Freddie Gibbs, Mitski, Lucy Dacus, and more

Foo Fighters (photo by David Brendan Hall), A$AP Rocky (Ben Kaye) and Dua Lipa
February 23, 2022 | 10:18am ET

    After a two-year hiatus, Osheaga Music Festival returns in 2022 with a lineup headlined by Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa. It goes down at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada from July 29th to the 31st.

    2021 would have been the 15th anniversary of Osheaga’s founding in 2006, but since the COVID-19 pandemic made celebration impossible, organizers are honoring the birthday this year with a stacked bill. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Burna Boy, Khruangbin, Mitski, Machine Gun Kelly, and IDLES will also receive primetime slots at Osheaga 2022.

    Besides them, attendees can look forward to Big Sean, PinkPantheress, beabadoobee, Bleachers, Turnstile, Gus Daperton, Freddie Gibbs, Slowthai, Lucy Dacus, Cordae, Girl in Red, and more.

    ”Our goal since year one of Osheaga has been to create a festival for music fans who truly love the live music experience, seeing their favorite acts and discovering new artists,” said Osheaga founder Nick Farkas in a statement. “This year’s lineup is almost three years in the making ; it has given us a lot of time to reflect on the last fifteen years. We wanted to stay true to our roots by putting forward a lineup that is diverse, eclectic, and multi-genre, as well as finding the balance between current and more established artists. We hope you have as much fun at the festival as we have had putting it together!”

    Check out the full lineup below. Weekend passes ($375 CA) are on sale now, and single-day tickets ($145 CA) become available this Friday, February 25th. You can book your spot here.

    osheaga 2022 lineup poster

