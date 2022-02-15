Foo Fighters Go Extreme Metal on New Song “March of the Insane”: Stream

Foo Fighters have unleashed their inner extreme-metal inner selves on the new song “March of the Insane.” Released under the band moniker Dream Widow, the song conjures up early thrash reminiscent of Venom, Slayer, Celtic Frost, and other likeminded acts.

While Foo Fighters’ new horror movie, Studio 666, doesn’t arrive until February 25th, it’s probably safe to assume that Dream Widow are a fictional band referenced in the film. The movie is centered around the Foos’ attempt to record a new album in a haunted mansion.

The tune, which according to the YouTube description, is from Dream Widow’s “never-released self-titled album.” It’s thrashy as hell, with some very metal vocals from Dave Grohl and spectacular lyrics like, “Sing in a villainous choir / Join in chorus of pain.”

“March of the Insane” isn’t Dave Grohl’s first foray into metal. He previously created the metal side project Probot, and released a self-titled album in 2004 that featured a number of guest singers, including Venom’s Cronos, Soulfly’s Max Cavalera, King Diamond, Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, and more.

The new headbanging song comes just as Foo Fighters expanded their 2022 tour with 10 new North American dates. Tickets for the extensive trek are currently available via Ticketmaster.

Hear Foo Fighters (as Dream Widow) deliver the crushing riffs on “March of the Insane” in the lyric video below, and check out Studio 666 when it hits theaters later this month.

