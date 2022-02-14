Menu
Foo Fighters Expand 2022 Tour with New North American Dates

The 10-date swing includes a number of shows in Canada

Foo Fighters 2022 tour
Foo Fighters, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
February 14, 2022 | 10:48am ET

    Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming 2022 North American tour with the addition of ten new shows.

    Taking place in September and October, the newly added dates are mostly centered in Canada, as the band will play shows across the providences of Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. They’ve also added new US dates in South Dakota and Oregon.

    Tickets for the newly announced Foo Fighters tour dates go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Foo Fighters’ full tour itinerary, including their leg of previously announced summer shows, can be found below. Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming shows can be purchased here.

    Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
    03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/19-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival
    03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
    03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero
    04/29-04/30 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
    05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    05/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    05/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park
    05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&
    06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
    06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^
    06/16 – Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias
    06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
    06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@
    06/22 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
    06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
    06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #
    06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~
    06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+
    07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
    07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
    07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
    08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
    08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
    08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
    08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena
    08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
    08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
    09/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
    09/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Arena
    09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    09/25 – Regina, SK @ Brant Centre
    09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    09/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    10/01 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
    10/03 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
    10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

    * = w/ The Pretty Reckless
    & = w/ Greta Van Fleet
    ^ = w/ Weezer
    % = w/ Liam Gallagher
    @ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers
    # = w/ St. Vincent
    ~ = w/ Courtney Barnett
    + = w/ Shame

