Foo Fighters Expand 2022 Tour with New North American Dates

Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming 2022 North American tour with the addition of ten new shows.

Taking place in September and October, the newly added dates are mostly centered in Canada, as the band will play shows across the providences of Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. They’ve also added new US dates in South Dakota and Oregon.

Tickets for the newly announced Foo Fighters tour dates go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Foo Fighters’ full tour itinerary, including their leg of previously announced summer shows, can be found below. Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming shows can be purchased here.

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/19-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival

03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero

04/29-04/30 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

05/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park

05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&

06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^

06/16 – Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias

06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@

06/22 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes

06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #

06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~

06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+

07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

09/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

09/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Arena

09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

09/25 – Regina, SK @ Brant Centre

09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/01 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

10/03 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

* = w/ The Pretty Reckless

& = w/ Greta Van Fleet

^ = w/ Weezer

% = w/ Liam Gallagher

@ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers

# = w/ St. Vincent

~ = w/ Courtney Barnett

+ = w/ Shame

