Foo Fighters Expand 2022 Tour with New North American Dates

Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming 2022 North American tour with the addition of ten new shows.
Taking place in September and October, the newly added dates are mostly centered in Canada, as the band will play shows across the providences of Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. They’ve also added new US dates in South Dakota and Oregon.
Tickets for the newly announced Foo Fighters tour dates go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Foo Fighters’ full tour itinerary, including their leg of previously announced summer shows, can be found below. Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming shows can be purchased here.
Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates:
02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/19-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival
03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero
04/29-04/30 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
05/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
05/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park
05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&
06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^
06/16 – Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias
06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@
06/22 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #
06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~
06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+
07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena
08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
09/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
09/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Arena
09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
09/25 – Regina, SK @ Brant Centre
09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/01 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
10/03 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
* = w/ The Pretty Reckless
& = w/ Greta Van Fleet
^ = w/ Weezer
% = w/ Liam Gallagher
@ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers
# = w/ St. Vincent
~ = w/ Courtney Barnett
+ = w/ Shame