Foo Fighters Rip Through Deep Cuts During VR Concert

Foo Fighters may not have appeared at last night’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, but they sure did create a spectacle on their own. Following Sunday’s big game, the rock legends performed a 46-minute VR concert in the metaverse that included quite a few live rarities. See the setlist below.

Broadcast from the Los Angeles Convention Center, fans could tune in via the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages or Meta’s Horizon Ventures app. Dave Grohl and company opened with the live debut of their 2017 “T-Shirt.” They then ran through some older hits including “Times Like These,” “Best of You,” and “All My Life,” before closing with their first performance of “Home” since 2007 — a set for the true Foos heads.

According to a Twitter thread by Voices of VR podcast host Kent Bye, however, the pre-recorded livestream event had a few snags, like a “horrible onboarding experience,” a crashed server, and a confusing user interface. Thankfully, you don’t have to deal with that headache if you want to catch the high-def livestream: You can watch it back in full over at Foo Fighers’ Facebook page here. For reference, check out the 10-song setlist below.

On February 25th, Foo Fighters will premiere their feature-length horror-comedy called Studio 666, which finds the band in a hellish recording session. They shared their most recent studio album, Medicine at Midnight, in February 2021. See if your favorite Foos track landed on Consequence’s list of the band’s top 10 songs.

If you want to catch the Foos in person, we have good news: They just expanded their upcoming North American tour with 10 additional dates. See the full itinerary here and snag your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Setlist:

T‐Shirt

This Is a Call

Best of You

Waiting On a War

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Walking After You

Times Like These

All My Life

These Days

Home

