Forrest Gump’s Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, and Eric Roth to Reunite in New Film

An adaptation of Richard McGuire's graphic novel Here

forrest gump team to make here film adaptation
Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks (photos by Dick Thomas Johnson), Eric Roth (photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)
February 18, 2022 | 12:23am ET

    The trio behind the 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump — Tom Hanks, director Robert Zemeckis, and screenwriter Eric Roth — are teaming up again for a film adaptation of the graphic novel HereDeadline reports.

    Centered in one room, Richard McGuire’s graphic novel follows the lives of several people who inhabit the space over an extended period of time. Roth and Zemeckis are collaborating on the film’s script, while Zemeckis will direct the picture and Hanks will star. Here is set to be produced by Playtone and ImageMovers.

    While not many details exist about the project, Here is likely to be a big event for the trio, who all won Oscars for Forrest Gump. The film will mark the second collaboration between Hanks and Zemeckis in recent years after the duo’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio hits Disney+ later this year. As for Roth, the writer last contributed to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

