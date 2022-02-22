Fred Hechinger Cast as Chameleon in Sony’s Marvel Film Kraven the Hunter

Sony is continuing to make use of its Universe of Marvel Characters. According to Deadline, the studio has cast Fred Hechinger as Chameleon in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter.

The White Lotus breakout will star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, as well as Russell Crowe in an undisclosed role. Word is that much of the Kraven cast will be made up of the classic Spider-Man villain’s family (with Crowe likely playing his father), and that fits with Hechinger joining as Chameleon.

In the comics, Chameleon is Dmitri Smerdyakov, Kraven’s half-brother. He’s a master of disguise and impressions, skills that allow him to assume the identity of nearly anyone he encounters. Some versions of the character have depicted him with scientifically enhanced powers and technology that gave him the ability to morph into other people at will. Canonically, Chameleon is the first super-villain Spider-Man ever faced.

Advertisement

Related Video

Kraven the Hunter is coming from writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, as well as Richard Wenk. J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year) is on board to direct. A release date is currently set for January 13th, 2023.

Coming off the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony is looking to expand its separate(ish) universe of Marvel characters. Having already released Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony is gearing up to drop the much-delayed Morbius, starring Jared Leto, on April 1st. The studio also recently cast Dakota Johnson in a Madame Web film.

Hechinger, meanwhile, can currently be seen in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, and is in production on Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eyes alongside Christian Bale.

Advertisement