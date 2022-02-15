Sebastian Stan Might Just Eat You in New Trailer for Fresh: Watch

Anybody who’s used dating apps relates to the frustration that comes with trying to meet the right person, so it’s easy to relate to the plot of Fresh, which stars the irresistible Sebastian Stan as a stranger named Steve who seduces protagonist Noa (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) during a meet-cute at the grocery store. Check out the trailer below ahead of its March 4th debut on Hulu.

The clip opens with Noa zoning out during a terrible date before receiving advice from her best friend Mollie (Jojo T. Gibbs) that she doesn’t need anyone in her life. However, Noa can’t help but be charmed when she meets Texan surgeon Steve and he quips, “Do you live here? I live on Aisle 6.”

Despite red flags like Steve not having an Instagram account, they go out on a date and hit it off immediately. “Girl, you’re all dickmatized and I haven’t even seen this dude,” Mollie says with concern in her voice. The rest of the trailer shows Noa finding out the truth about Steve’s “unusual appetites” when they go on a romantic weekend getaway together.

The Fresh cast is rounded out by Charlotte Le Bon, Andrea Bang, and Dayo Okeniyi. It was directed by Mimi Cave based on a script written by Lauryn Kahn. Adam McKay and Kevin Messick served as producers.