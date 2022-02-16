Future Islands Announce North American Tour Dates, Debut New Song “King of Sweden” on Colbert: Watch

Future Islands are hitting the road this year, and their first stop was at The Late Show. In addition to announcing new North American tour dates, the synth pop band swung by Colbert on Tuesday night to debut a new song called “King of Sweden.”
The North American leg of Future Islands’ 2022 tour kicks off with two shows at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom May 12th and 13th. From there, the band will play a number of shows across Canada and along the eastern seaboard of the US. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
“King of Sweden” follows Future Island’s August 2021 single “Peach.” Their most recent full-length album, As Long as You Are, was released in October 2020. Check out video of Future Islands’ Late Show performance of “King of Sweden” as well as the studio recording below.
Future Islands 2022 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 *
03/24 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 *
03/27 – Belfast, UK @ Alexandra Palace *
03/28 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *
03/29 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *
03/31 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute *
04/01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *
04/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy *
05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/15 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
05/17 — Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar & Grill
05/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen
05/20 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
05/21 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
05/24 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
05/25 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
05/26 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
05/27 — Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre
05/29 — Québec City, ON @ Impérial Bell
05/30 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
06/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/16 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
08/17 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle
08/18 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
08/22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
08/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/29 – Helsinki, FI @ The House of Culture
10/26 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
11/04 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/07 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
* = w/ Dan Deacon