Future Islands Announce North American Tour Dates, Debut New Song “King of Sweden” on Colbert: Watch

A North American leg kicks off in May

Future Islands 2022
Future Islands, photo by Devin Yalkin
February 16, 2022 | 9:10am ET

    Future Islands are hitting the road this year, and their first stop was at The Late Show. In addition to announcing new North American tour dates, the synth pop band swung by Colbert on Tuesday night to debut a new song called “King of Sweden.”

    The North American leg of Future Islands’ 2022 tour kicks off with two shows at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom May 12th and 13th. From there, the band will play a number of shows across Canada and along the eastern seaboard of the US. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    “King of Sweden” follows Future Island’s August 2021 single “Peach.” Their most recent full-length album,  As Long as You Are, was released in October 2020. Check out video of Future Islands’ Late Show performance of “King of Sweden” as well as the studio recording below.

    Future Islands 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/23 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 *
    03/24 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 *
    03/27 – Belfast, UK @ Alexandra Palace *
    03/28 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *
    03/29 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *
    03/31 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute *
    04/01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *
    04/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy *
    05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    05/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    05/15 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
    05/17 — Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar & Grill
    05/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen
    05/20 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
    05/21 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
    05/24 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
    05/25 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    05/26 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    05/27 — Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre
    05/29 — Québec City, ON @ Impérial Bell
    05/30 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    05/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    06/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    06/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    08/16 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
    08/17 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle
    08/18 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    08/22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    08/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    08/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    08/29 – Helsinki, FI @ The House of Culture
    10/26 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
    11/04 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    11/07 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

    * = w/ Dan Deacon

