Future Islands Announce North American Tour Dates, Debut New Song “King of Sweden” on Colbert: Watch

Future Islands are hitting the road this year, and their first stop was at The Late Show. In addition to announcing new North American tour dates, the synth pop band swung by Colbert on Tuesday night to debut a new song called “King of Sweden.”

The North American leg of Future Islands’ 2022 tour kicks off with two shows at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom May 12th and 13th. From there, the band will play a number of shows across Canada and along the eastern seaboard of the US. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

“King of Sweden” follows Future Island’s August 2021 single “Peach.” Their most recent full-length album, As Long as You Are, was released in October 2020. Check out video of Future Islands’ Late Show performance of “King of Sweden” as well as the studio recording below.

Advertisement

Future Islands 2022 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 *

03/24 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 *

03/27 – Belfast, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

03/28 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *

03/29 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *

03/31 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute *

04/01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *

04/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy *

05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/15 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

05/17 — Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar & Grill

05/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen

05/20 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

05/21 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

05/24 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

05/25 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

05/26 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

05/27 — Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

05/29 — Québec City, ON @ Impérial Bell

05/30 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

06/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/16 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

08/17 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle

08/18 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

08/22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

08/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/29 – Helsinki, FI @ The House of Culture

10/26 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

11/04 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/07 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

* = w/ Dan Deacon