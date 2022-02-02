Julia Roberts Blows the Whistle on Watergate in Trailer for Gaslit: Watch

Starz’s upcoming limited series Gaslit offers a compelling look into the little-known Watergate story of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), who spoke up to the media about the break-in despite being the wife of US Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn). In advance of its April 24th premiere, the cable network has shared a trailer of the star-studded adaptation of the Slow Burn podcast. Watch it below.

The preview sees Roberts stepping fully into her role as an outspoken socialite. “I’m a Southern woman, we speak our minds,” she jokingly tells a talk show host. “We never stop talking.” However, the tone quickly turns dark when G. Gordon Liddy (Shea Whigham) speaks about Martha “becoming too much of a liability” after she finds out the truth about the Watergate scandal. In response, she’s quickly labeled as crazy and told that a lot of women her age “suffer from paranoid episodes.

“A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell,” reads the official logline. “Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless — yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife — he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President.”

The cast is rounded out by Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, and Darby Camp. Gaslit was created by Robbie Pickering, who executive produced the series with director Matt Ross.

During the filming of Gaslit in Summer 2021, Penn refused to return to work unless every cast and crew member was vaccinated against COVID-19. He reached a compromise with the studio two months later and wrapped up filming in the fall.