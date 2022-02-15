Ghost (the band) gave fans a Valentine’s Day treat in the form of a clip recreating the intimate pottery scene from Ghost (the movie).

Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator play the roles of Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, respectively. But however romantic it looked like in the original movie, imagine it much creepier.

The O.G. Papa (also known as Papa Zero) slides up and sinks his fingers into the clay alongside the Sister. The painted grin on his face adds to the disturbing hilarity of the 51-second short, titled “Ghost on Ghost.” It thankfully cuts off before things get too heated inside the church.

Related Video

Ghost cleverly tap into their abundance of lore, reviving the late Papa Nihil — the group’s purported frontman during the “Seven Inches of Satanic Panic” cycle circa 1969. Papa Nihil “passed away” on March 3rd, 2020, in Mexico City, after the band’s performance of “Miasma.”

As the story goes, Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator were lovers, as seen in the video for “Dance Macabre,” and seemingly confirmed by the new clip.

Besides confirming the romance between Nihil and Imperator, the video also reminds us that Ghost’s highly anticipated new album Impera arrives March 11th. The band, led by current frontman Papa Emeritus IV (aka Tobias Forge), is currently on tour with Volbeat, with dates running through March 3rd in Anaheim, California. Tickets for the outing are available via Ticketmaster.

Watch Ghost’s parody of the iconic Ghost pottery scene below.