Ghost and Volbeat Bring the Fire in the Home of the Devils: Recap + Photos

You might not expect a rock or metal show to kick off with a saxophone rhythm that slaps, but that was the first sound the fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, heard onstage as Twin Temple began to play on Thursday night (February 10th). Vocalist Alexandra James and her husband, guitarist Zachary James, took to the stage in an opening ritual with swords and all. The singer asked for Satan to burn down sexism, racism and ignorance. If the big man downstairs is wise, he’ll heed her request.

Alexandra’s vibe is part Elvira, with the soulful essence of an Amy Winehouse, and a sprinkle of a Lars von Trier film — but she has created an innovative style that is all her own. The height of her beehive hair was impressive, but nothing could outmatch her vocal talent as she belted out winding and hypnotic notes throughout the set.

The musicianship and flair of each band member onstage are undeniable. Zachary James brings captivating and spirited guitar rhythms to life as a backbone to the songs. The group performed four tracks “Sex Magick,” “Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy,” “Satan’s a Woman” and “I’m Wicked.” Twin Temple are wickedly addictive, which is why this four-song setlist was far too little of a devilish taste of what they have to offer.

Advertisement

Following the 1940s doo-wop inspiration of Twin Temple, the 1950s rockabilly-influenced Volbeat kicked off their set with some hip-shaking numbers such as “Seal the Deal” and “Pelvis on Fire.” They also cranked out favorites like “Lola Montez” and “Sad Man’s Tongue,” with the notable intro of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”