Godspeed! You Black Emperor Officially Release “Lost” 1994 Debut Album: Stream

All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling is available for purchase on Bandcamp

Godspeed! You Black Emperor, photo by Yannick Grandmont
February 14, 2022 | 10:18am ET

    A good Valentine’s Day gift should be something rare and personal, so consider this the greatest V-Day present ever: Godspeed! You Black Emperor have finally reissued their “lost” debut album, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling.

    For years, 1994’s All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling was something akin to a myth. The effort was created almost entirely by Efrim Menuck under the name God Speed You Black Emperor! (note the different spelling and punctuation). According to the band, only 33 copies of the album existed on cassette, and even almost 30 years later, no confirmed tapes have turned up.

    Apparent leaks appeared online in 2013 and again earlier this month, but now GS!YBE has given the record an official release.

    Shared via BandcampALFotHAD is presented as two sides split into two “tracks” each, with 13 songs on Side A and 14 on Side B. In the description, Menuck says the album “was a retirement letter, recorded spring/summer/fall summer of 1993,” noting that it has “no relation to the band that followed.” He also clarified that there were additional contributions in the form of “a little bass from mauro. vocals on $13.13 by d.c., acoustic gtr. snippet and backwards hash by dan-o.”

    All proceeds from sales of All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling will go to CJPME’s efforts to provide medical oxygen to the Gaza Strip. Listen to the album below, and download it at Bandcamp.

    Last year, Godspeed! You Black Emperor returned with their first full-length in four years, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END. They’re currently on tour supporting the effort, and you can snag tickets here.

    All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling Artwork:

    All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling Tracklist:
    Side A:
    01. drifting intro open
    02. shot thru tubes
    03. threethreethree
    04. when all the furnaces exploded
    05. beep
    06. hush
    07. son of a diplomat, daughter of a politician
    08. glencairn 14
    09. $13.13
    10. loose the idiot dogs
    11. diminishing shine
    12. random luvly moncton blue(s)
    13. dadmomdaddy
    Side B:
    01. 333 frames per second
    02. revisionist alternatif wounds to the hairkut hit head
    03. ditty for moya
    04. buried ton
    05. and the hairy guts shine
    06. hoarding
    07. deterior 23
    08. all angels gone
    09. deterior 17
    10. deterior three
    11. devil’s in the church
    12. no job
    13. dress like shit
    14. perfumed pink corpses from the lips of ms. celine dion

