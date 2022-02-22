Menu
Goose Announce New Album Dripfield, Share Title Track: Stream

Jammy psych band has also revealed a summer tour schedule in support of the LP

goose new album dripfield music video tour photo by pooneh ghana
Goose, photo by Pooneh Ghana
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
February 22, 2022 | 1:27pm ET

    In the midst of a career surge, Goose have announced their third studio album, Dripfield, and shared the title track. The Connecticut rockers have also revealed summer tour dates supporting the release.

    Due out June 24th, Dripfield finds Goose working with an outside producer for the very first time: D. James Goodwin. Working with Goodwin at Woodstock’s The ISOKON, Goose were able to “think about our approach in so many different ways,” explained lead guitarist/vocalist Rick Mitarotonda. “I really liked re-working some of the stuff we’ve been playing for years and taking the material in directions I would have never expected.”

    Lead single “Borne” hinted at this turn, with the band tightening their jammier tendencies into something closer to My Morning Jacket’s rock. “Dripfield” takes that evolution even further, with arpeggiated synths tilting things into a psychedelic, Talking Heads-ish sphere.

    Related Video

    Check out the video for “Dripfield,” directed by Dylan Hahn and serving as “a visual companion piece” to the “Borne” clip, below. Pre-orders for Dripfield the album are available via the band’s webstore.

    In support of the LP, Goose have expanded their tour schedule with new summer dates. Leading up to the band’s two-night stand at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the band will hit New Haven, Indianapolis, Raleigh, and Thornville, Ohio in May and June. Then August will find them in Columbia, Maryland; Dillion, Colorado; Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Portland. That’s in addition to their sold out gig at Red Rocks on August 18th, as well as a number of festival appearances.

    Tickets to all Goose’s upcoming shows (including resale tickets for their sold out dates) are available via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for a pre-sale raffle at the band’s website.

    Check out Goose’s full tour itinerary ahead, right under the Dripfield album art and tracklist.

    Dripfield Artwork:

    goose dripfield new album cover artwork title track single

    Dripfield Tracklist:
    01. Borne
    02. Hungersite
    03. Dripfield
    04. Slow Ready
    05. The Whales
    06. Arrow
    07. Hot Tea
    08. Moonrise
    09. Honeybee
    10. 726

    Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    03/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    03/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    03/05 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    03/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
    03/09 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    03/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
    03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    04/28 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
    04/29 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
    04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Fest
    05/01 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    05/27 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
    05/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
    06/06 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
    06/08 – Lewiston, NY @ ArtPark
    06/10 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley
    06/11 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley
    06/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/14 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
    06/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    06/25 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    06/30-07/02 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival
    06/30 -07/03 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
    08/12 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater
    08/13 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater
    08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    08/25 – Portland, OR @ The Square
    08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ The Thing

