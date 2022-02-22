Goose Announce New Album Dripfield, Share Title Track: Stream

In the midst of a career surge, Goose have announced their third studio album, Dripfield, and shared the title track. The Connecticut rockers have also revealed summer tour dates supporting the release.
Due out June 24th, Dripfield finds Goose working with an outside producer for the very first time: D. James Goodwin. Working with Goodwin at Woodstock’s The ISOKON, Goose were able to “think about our approach in so many different ways,” explained lead guitarist/vocalist Rick Mitarotonda. “I really liked re-working some of the stuff we’ve been playing for years and taking the material in directions I would have never expected.”
Lead single “Borne” hinted at this turn, with the band tightening their jammier tendencies into something closer to My Morning Jacket’s rock. “Dripfield” takes that evolution even further, with arpeggiated synths tilting things into a psychedelic, Talking Heads-ish sphere.
Check out the video for “Dripfield,” directed by Dylan Hahn and serving as “a visual companion piece” to the “Borne” clip, below. Pre-orders for Dripfield the album are available via the band’s webstore.
In support of the LP, Goose have expanded their tour schedule with new summer dates. Leading up to the band’s two-night stand at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the band will hit New Haven, Indianapolis, Raleigh, and Thornville, Ohio in May and June. Then August will find them in Columbia, Maryland; Dillion, Colorado; Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Portland. That’s in addition to their sold out gig at Red Rocks on August 18th, as well as a number of festival appearances.
Tickets to all Goose’s upcoming shows (including resale tickets for their sold out dates) are available via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for a pre-sale raffle at the band’s website.
Check out Goose’s full tour itinerary ahead, right under the Dripfield album art and tracklist.
Dripfield Artwork:
Dripfield Tracklist:
01. Borne
02. Hungersite
03. Dripfield
04. Slow Ready
05. The Whales
06. Arrow
07. Hot Tea
08. Moonrise
09. Honeybee
10. 726
Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
02/26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
03/05 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
03/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/09 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/28 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
04/29 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Fest
05/01 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/27 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
05/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
06/06 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
06/08 – Lewiston, NY @ ArtPark
06/10 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley
06/11 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley
06/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/14 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
06/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/25 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/30-07/02 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival
06/30 -07/03 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
08/12 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater
08/13 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater
08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/25 – Portland, OR @ The Square
08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ The Thing