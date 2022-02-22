Goose Announce New Album Dripfield, Share Title Track: Stream

In the midst of a career surge, Goose have announced their third studio album, Dripfield, and shared the title track. The Connecticut rockers have also revealed summer tour dates supporting the release.

Due out June 24th, Dripfield finds Goose working with an outside producer for the very first time: D. James Goodwin. Working with Goodwin at Woodstock’s The ISOKON, Goose were able to “think about our approach in so many different ways,” explained lead guitarist/vocalist Rick Mitarotonda. “I really liked re-working some of the stuff we’ve been playing for years and taking the material in directions I would have never expected.”

Lead single “Borne” hinted at this turn, with the band tightening their jammier tendencies into something closer to My Morning Jacket’s rock. “Dripfield” takes that evolution even further, with arpeggiated synths tilting things into a psychedelic, Talking Heads-ish sphere.

Check out the video for “Dripfield,” directed by Dylan Hahn and serving as “a visual companion piece” to the “Borne” clip, below. Pre-orders for Dripfield the album are available via the band’s webstore.

In support of the LP, Goose have expanded their tour schedule with new summer dates. Leading up to the band’s two-night stand at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the band will hit New Haven, Indianapolis, Raleigh, and Thornville, Ohio in May and June. Then August will find them in Columbia, Maryland; Dillion, Colorado; Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Portland. That’s in addition to their sold out gig at Red Rocks on August 18th, as well as a number of festival appearances.

Tickets to all Goose’s upcoming shows (including resale tickets for their sold out dates) are available via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for a pre-sale raffle at the band’s website.

Check out Goose’s full tour itinerary ahead, right under the Dripfield album art and tracklist.

Dripfield Artwork:

Dripfield Tracklist:

01. Borne

02. Hungersite

03. Dripfield

04. Slow Ready

05. The Whales

06. Arrow

07. Hot Tea

08. Moonrise

09. Honeybee

10. 726

Goose 2022 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

03/05 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

03/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

03/09 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/28 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

04/29 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Fest

05/01 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/27 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

05/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

06/06 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

06/08 – Lewiston, NY @ ArtPark

06/10 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley

06/11 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley

06/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/14 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

06/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/25 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/30-07/02 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

06/30 -07/03 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

08/12 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater

08/13 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater

08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/25 – Portland, OR @ The Square

08/26-28 – Port Townsend, WA @ The Thing

