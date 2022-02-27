Green Day Cancel Concert in Moscow

Green Day have canceled an upcoming stadium show in Moscow in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The punk veterans had been set to play a concert at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on May 27th. However, in a statement released on Sunday the band said they were canceling the gig.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that,” Green Day said. “But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

The prominent Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has also canceled scheduled gigs in the country in protest of the in invasion, while Eurovision barred Russia from participating in this year’s contest.

Meanwhile, David Lynch forecasted “death and destruction” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and SNL paid tribute to Ukraine by inviting the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York to open last night’s episode.