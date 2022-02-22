Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Greg Puciato Announces New Album Mirrorcell, Unleashes “Lowered” Featuring Code Orange’s Reba Meyers

The former DIllinger Escape Plan frontman's sophomore LP arrives on June 17th

Greg Puciato new album 2022
Greg Puciato, photo by Jim Louvau​​​​​​​
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 22, 2022 | 10:48am ET

    Former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has announced details of his sophomore solo album. The LP, titled Mirrorcell, will arrive on June 17, and includes the lead single “Lowered” featuring Code Orange’s Reba Meyers.

    Mirrorcell follows up Puciato’s debut solo album, 2020’s Child Soldier: Creator of God. The singer and multi-instrumentalist has kept quite busy since The Dillinger Escape Plan disbanded at the end of 2017. Most recently he appeared on Jerry Cantrell’s 2021 solo album, Brighten, and the Carpenter Brut song “Imaginary Fire.”

    Regarding the single “Lowered” with Reba Meyers, Puciato commented, “When she came to the studio we had like … zero vocals for that song. I had been a little unusually stuck with that one lyrically and as far as vocal phrasings and melodies. Reba and I had such an explosion of musical and personal chemistry right away, and we ended up writing and recording all of the vocals in about six hours.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He added, “It was one of the purest collaborations I’ve ever done, in terms of feeling, just really natural and explosive. She really blew me away overall. The combined energy was instant. That song turned into something really special because of that energy.”

    carpenter brut greg puciato imaginary fire
     Editor's Pick
    Carpenter Brut Shares New Song “Imaginary Fire” featuring Greg Puciato: Stream

    Check out the video for “Lowered,” directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, below, followed by the Mirrorcell album artwork and tracklist. Order the single and album in various formats via Puciato’s Federal Prisoner webstore.

    Mirrorcell Artwork:

    Greg Puciato Mirrorcell

    Mirrorcell Tracklist:
    01. In This Hell You Find Yourself
    02. Reality Spiral
    03. No More Lives to Go
    04. Never Wanted That
    05. Lowered
    06. We
    07. I, Eclipse
    08. Rainbows Underground
    09. All Waves to Nothing

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

smashing pumpkins rock invasion tour dates 2022

Smashing Pumpkins Announce "Rock Invasion 2" Tour Dates

February 22, 2022

Coheed and Cambria tour and single

Coheed and Cambria Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour, Unveil "The Liars Club" Single: Stream

February 22, 2022

simple plan sum 41 blame canada 2022 us tour north america tickets co-headlining tickets

Simple Plan and Sum 41 Announce 2022 "Blame Canada" US Tour

February 22, 2022

sigur ros north american tour spring 2022

Sigur Rós Announce North America 2022 Tour

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Greg Puciato Announces New Album Mirrorcell, Unleashes "Lowered" Featuring Code Orange's Reba Meyers

Menu Shop Search Sale