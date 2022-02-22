Menu
GWAR Announce “The Black Death Rager World Tour,” Unveil Europe and UK Leg

"We shall sweep across the continent like the plague, bringing pestilence and death"

GWAR (photo by Amy Harris)
February 22, 2022 | 10:05am ET

    GWAR will support their upcoming album, The New Dark Ages, with a 2022 outing dubbed “The Black Death Rager World Tour.” The monstrous metal act has unveiled dates for the first leg, which comprises Europe and the UK.

    The summer jaunt kicks off July 29th in Tilburg, Holland, and runs through an August 18th show in London. In addition to a slew of headlining dates, the intergalactic barbarians will play the Free and Easy, Wacken Open Air, Pol’and’Rock, and Bloodstock festivals. Tickets for select UK shows go on sale this Friday (February 25th) via Ticketmaster, with other dates available through GWAR’s official website.

    “Ah, Europe, the Old Country,” remarked singer Blothar the Berserker. “We shall sweep across the continent like the plague, bringing pestilence and death and our unquenchable thirst for heavy metal glory.”

    GWAR recently announced that their forthcoming album, The New Dark Ages, will arrive June 3rd on CD and digitally, with a September 16th release for the vinyl and cassette versions. The LP will be accompanied by a graphic novel titled GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity.

    GWAR Announce New Concept Album The New Dark Ages and Accompanying Graphic Novel

    Of course, you can always pick up GWAR’s “Bud of Gods” CBD products, including small batch hemp flower, gummies, pre-rolls, Delta-8 tincture, and more at this location.

    See GWAR’s Europe and UK dates and poster below, and stay tuned as more legs are announced for “The Black Death Rager World Tour.”

    GWAR’s 2022 Europe and UK Tour Dates:
    07/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
    07/31 – Berlin, DE @ SO 26
    08/02 – Munich, DE @ Free and Easy Festival *
    08/03 – Essen, DE @ Turock
    08/04 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air *
    08/05 – Makowice, PL @ Pol’and’Rok Festival *
    08/08 – Dover, UK @ The Booking Hall
    08/09 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    08/10 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece
    08/12 – Catton Park, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air *
    08/13 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
    08/14 – Leeds, UK @ Key Club
    08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage
    08/17 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
    08/18 – London, UK @ The Dome

    * = festival appearance

    Gwar Europe UK tour poster

