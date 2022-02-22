H.E.R. Unveils 2022 US Tour Dates

After releasing her long-awaited debut album last summer, H.E.R. is taking Back of My Mind back on the road. The R&B star has today unveiled a string of headlining US tour dates for spring 2022.
H.E.R. will kick things off in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 8th. The 19-date trek will then take the singer mostly across the eastern US and Midwest, before wrapping up in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 19th.
Tickets for H.E.R.’s US tour go on sale this Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours over at Ticketmaster, and see the schedule below.
For a taste of the magic you can expect from this tour, revisit our recap of H.E.R.’s performance at New York City’s Apollo Theater last November.
In-between solo shows, H.E.R. is also slated to open for Coldplay on their worldwide tour throughout 2022. She’s up for eight Grammy nominations this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Song.
H.E.R. 2022 Tour Dates:
03/25 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA *
03/29 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron *
04/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
04/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
04/08 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
04/14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
04/16 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
04/19 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
04/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
04/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
05/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
05/06 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium *
05/08 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *
05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *
05/15 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *
05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
06/01 – Washington, DC @ FedExField *
06/02 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
06/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
06/07 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
06/10 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
06/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *
06/16 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
06/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
07/08 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *
07/10 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
07/13 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
07/16 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
07/17 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
07/19 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
07/20 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
08/05 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *
08/06 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *
08/08 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *
08/12 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
08/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
08/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
08/20 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
08/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium *
08/24 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
* = w/ Coldplay