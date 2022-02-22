H.E.R. Unveils 2022 US Tour Dates

After releasing her long-awaited debut album last summer, H.E.R. is taking Back of My Mind back on the road. The R&B star has today unveiled a string of headlining US tour dates for spring 2022.

H.E.R. will kick things off in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 8th. The 19-date trek will then take the singer mostly across the eastern US and Midwest, before wrapping up in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 19th.

Tickets for H.E.R.’s US tour go on sale this Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours over at Ticketmaster, and see the schedule below.

For a taste of the magic you can expect from this tour, revisit our recap of H.E.R.’s performance at New York City’s Apollo Theater last November.

In-between solo shows, H.E.R. is also slated to open for Coldplay on their worldwide tour throughout 2022. She’s up for eight Grammy nominations this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Song.

H.E.R. 2022 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA *

03/29 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron *

04/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

04/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

04/08 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

04/16 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

04/19 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

04/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

04/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

05/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

05/06 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium *

05/08 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *

05/15 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

06/01 – Washington, DC @ FedExField *

06/02 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

06/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

06/07 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

06/10 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

06/16 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

06/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/08 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *

07/10 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/13 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *

07/16 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/19 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/20 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

08/05 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/06 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/08 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *

08/12 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/20 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

08/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium *

08/24 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

* = w/ Coldplay