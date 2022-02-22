Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

H.E.R. Unveils 2022 US Tour Dates

Backing her debut album Back of My Mind

her announces us tour 2022
H.E.R., photo by Tim Saccenti
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 22, 2022 | 11:29am ET

    After releasing her long-awaited debut album last summer, H.E.R. is taking Back of My Mind back on the road. The R&B star has today unveiled a string of headlining US tour dates for spring 2022.

    H.E.R. will kick things off in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 8th. The 19-date trek will then take the singer mostly across the eastern US and Midwest, before wrapping up in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 19th.

    Tickets for H.E.R.’s US tour go on sale this Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours over at Ticketmaster, and see the schedule below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For a taste of the magic you can expect from this tour, revisit our recap of H.E.R.’s performance at New York City’s Apollo Theater last November.

    In-between solo shows, H.E.R. is also slated to open for Coldplay on their worldwide tour throughout 2022. She’s up for eight Grammy nominations this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Song.

    H.E.R. 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/25 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA *
    03/29 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron *
    04/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
    04/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
    04/08 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
    04/14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    04/16 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
    04/19 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    04/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
    04/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
    04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    05/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    05/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    05/06 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium *
    05/08 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *
    05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *
    05/15 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *
    05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
    05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
    06/01 – Washington, DC @ FedExField *
    06/02 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    06/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
    06/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
    06/07 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
    06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
    06/10 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
    06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
    06/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *
    06/16 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    06/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
    07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park *
    07/08 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy *
    07/10 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
    07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
    07/13 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion *
    07/16 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
    07/17 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
    07/19 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
    07/20 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
    08/05 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *
    08/06 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *
    08/08 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium *
    08/12 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/20 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    08/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium *
    08/24 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Coldplay

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

smashing pumpkins rock invasion tour dates 2022

Smashing Pumpkins Announce "Rock Invasion 2" Tour Dates

February 22, 2022

Coheed and Cambria tour and single

Coheed and Cambria Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour, Unveil "The Liars Club" Single: Stream

February 22, 2022

simple plan sum 41 blame canada 2022 us tour north america tickets co-headlining tickets

Simple Plan and Sum 41 Announce 2022 "Blame Canada" US Tour

February 22, 2022

sigur ros north american tour spring 2022

Sigur Rós Announce North America 2022 Tour

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

H.E.R. Unveils 2022 US Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale