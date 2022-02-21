Hilary Duff on How I Met Your Father, “Drops of Jupiter,” and covering Third Eye Blind

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Hilary Duff hops on a call with Kyle Meredith to talk about Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, the sequel series to late-aughts’ “legen-dary” sitcom How I Met Your Mother, in which she plays the lead role of Sophie.

The actress/musician takes us into what it’s been like to take on a title with so much history, portraying an alternate reality 2022 that has no pandemic, and being able to drop in more adult storylines and gags than the original series was able to get away with.

Duff also talks about how the show has given her a taste of the dating lifestyle that she never experienced, the fashion that she gets to wear, and the opportunity to have a culturally broader cast.

Musically speaking, she talks about how Sophie’s favorite song is “Drops of Jupiter” by Train and that she and her husband covered Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go” just last year. She also discusses whether or not she could see herself returning to the newly rebooted Cheaper by the Dozen franchise.

