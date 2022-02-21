Menu
Hilary Duff on How I Met Your Father, “Drops of Jupiter,” and covering Third Eye Blind

The actress/musician also talks Cinderella Story co-star Jennifer Coolidge and the Cheaper By the Dozen reboot

Hilary Duff Kyle Merdith With How I Met Your Father Hulu Photo by Patrick Wymore
Hilary Duff, Photo by Patrick Wymore
Consequence Staff
February 21, 2022 | 1:55pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Hilary Duff hops on a call with Kyle Meredith to talk about Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, the sequel series to late-aughts’ “legen-dary” sitcom How I Met Your Mother, in which she plays the lead role of Sophie.

    The actress/musician takes us into what it’s been like to take on a title with so much history, portraying an alternate reality 2022 that has no pandemic, and being able to drop in more adult storylines and gags than the original series was able to get away with.

    Duff also talks about how the show has given her a taste of the dating lifestyle that she never experienced, the fashion that she gets to wear, and the opportunity to have a culturally broader cast.

    Musically speaking, she talks about how Sophie’s favorite song is “Drops of Jupiter” by Train and that she and her husband covered Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go” just last year. She also discusses whether or not she could see herself returning to the newly rebooted Cheaper by the Dozen franchise.

    Listen to Hilary Duff break down How I Met Your Father and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

