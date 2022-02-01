Hinterland Music Festival is returning to St. Charles, Iowa this summer. The 2022 lineup is led by Phoebe Bridgers, Glass Animals, and Nathaniel Rateliff, while also bringing together other big names in indie rock.

The festival goes down August 4th through 7th at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater outside Des Moines. Other notable acts include Lucy Dacus, Jenny Lewis, Kurt Vile, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Lake Street Drive. With Hinterland’s expansion into a four-day festival, Billy Strings and Texas Gentleman will play the lone sets on Thursday evening.

The Aces, Briston Maroney, Goth Babe, Trampled By Turtles, The Aubreys, MUNA, Yoke Lore, The Kernal, Durand Jones, Plains, TK and the Holy Know Nothings, Jesse Daniels, Miko Marks, Liz Cooper, Tre Burt, Limebeck, and Hayden Pedigo round out the lineup.

Great music aside, Hinterland 2022 will continue the festival’s tradition of camping, art, and family-friendly activities. Check out the lineup poster below. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 10th through the event website.

