Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers, Glass Animals, and Nathaniel Rateliff to Headline Hinterland 2022

Other notable acts include Lucy Dacus, Jenny Lewis, and Kurt Vile

glass animals phoebe bridgers nathaniel rateliff hinterland music festival 2022 lineup
Glass Animals (photo by Kris Lori), Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Amy Price), and Nathaniel Rateliff (photo by Ben Kaye)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 1, 2022 | 10:50am ET

    Hinterland Music Festival is returning to St. Charles, Iowa this summer. The 2022 lineup is led by Phoebe Bridgers, Glass Animals, and Nathaniel Rateliff, while also bringing together other big names in indie rock.

    The festival goes down August 4th through 7th at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater outside Des Moines. Other notable acts include Lucy Dacus, Jenny Lewis, Kurt Vile, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Lake Street Drive. With Hinterland’s expansion into a four-day festival, Billy Strings and Texas Gentleman will play the lone sets on Thursday evening.

    The Aces, Briston Maroney, Goth Babe, Trampled By Turtles, The Aubreys, MUNA, Yoke Lore, The Kernal, Durand Jones, Plains, TK and the Holy Know Nothings, Jesse Daniels, Miko Marks, Liz Cooper, Tre Burt, Limebeck, and Hayden Pedigo round out the lineup.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Great music aside, Hinterland 2022 will continue the festival’s tradition of camping, art, and family-friendly activities. Check out the lineup poster below. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 10th through the event website.

    Keep up on the latest music festival news and rumors via our Live page.

    glass animals phoebe bridgers nathaniel rateliff hinterland music festival 2022 lineup

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Mac DeMarco, More to Play Kilby Block Party

January 31, 2022

rock fest 2022 lineup

Rock Fest 2022 Lineup: Evanescence, Disturbed, Lamb of God, Shinedown, Halestorm, Mudvayne, and More

January 27, 2022

Emo's Not Dead Cruise

Inaugural Emo's Not Dead Cruise: Dashboard Confessional, New Found Glory, Underoath, Thursday, and More

January 27, 2022

solid sound festival sylvan esso japanese breakfast 2022 lineup headliners

Wilco's Solid Sound 2022 Lineup: Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, & More

January 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoebe Bridgers, Glass Animals, and Nathaniel Rateliff to Headline Hinterland 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale