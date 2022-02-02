Menu
HitPiece Draws Ire of Musicians for Allegedly Selling NFTs Without Permission

The digital marketplace is offering fans the chance to bid on a "One of One NFT" of songs -- without permission

HitPiece NFTs
Photo via HitPiece.com
February 1, 2022 | 11:37pm ET

    A digital marketplace called HitPiece is allegedly selling songs as NFTs without the consent of artists or proper licensing.

    According to LinkedIn, HitPiece was co-founded by industry executive Rory Felton and Michael Berrin (formerly known as the rapper MC Serch), with the financial backing of Blake Modersitzki. The marketplace went live in beta in early December, offering fans the chance to bid on a “One of One NFT for each unique song recording.”

    This was news to many of the artists whose music is up for sale on HitPiece, and who only learned of the marketplace’s existence on Tuesday.

    “Bottom feeding scavengers of late capitalism sucking the last marrow from our bones and/or running a scam on me, you, or everyone, because obviously, I didn’t approve this, and apparently neither did anyone else you’ll see on the site,” tweeted Ted Leo.

    “this site ‘hitpiece’ is selling nft’s of our band and MANY others without permission,” Eve 6 posted on Twitter. “if you’re in a band click the link you may be on here. cease and desist motherfuckers. nft’s are fraud”

    Ghostly International, a record label representing artists like Matthew Dear, Com Truise, and Mary Lattimore, said the NFTs were “unlicensed,” and “about 20 other artists and labels we know have been infringed so fuck em.”

    Even artists who have publicly disavowed NFTs, such as Brian Eno and Kanye West, can be found on the HitPiece marketplace.

    Consequence reached out directly to HitPiece, as well as Felton and Berrin for additional information about the company, including its licensing agreements. As of publication, none of the parties have responded.

    However, in a statement posted to Twitter last Tuesday evening, HitPiece said “artists get paid when digital goods are sold on HitPiece. Like all beta products, we are continuing to listen to user feedback and are committed to evolving the product to fit the needs of the artists, labels, and fans alike.”

    You can see more artists reactions to HitPiece below.

     

