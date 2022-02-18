Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

George R.R. Martin Confirms House of the Dragon Has Wrapped Filming

The series will take place centuries before the events of the original show

house of the dragon season 1 wrapped filming george r.r. martin game of thrones prequel house targaryen
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 18, 2022 | 1:39pm ET

    George R.R. Martin announced on Friday that HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon has completed filming.

    “Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has wrapped for the first season of House of the Dragon,” the author wrote in a post on his personal blog. “Yes, all 10 episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan [J. Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

    He went on to remind fans that HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for the hotly anticipated show, writing, “So when will you get to see it, you ask? When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and COVID makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You’ll know when we do.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Taking inspiration from Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the prequel will chart the downfall of the famed House Targaryen centuries before the start of the original fantasy series, including the Targaryen civil war known throughout Westeros as “the Dance of the Dragons.”

    House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall and more.

    Last May, HBO dropped a first look at the series with a trio of images featuring Smith, D’Arcy, Cooke, Ifans, and Toussaint in character. Two months later, filming was forced to shut down temporarily after an unnamed member of the cast or crew tested positive for COVID-19 on location in the UK. In October, a teaser trailer promised “Gods, kings, fire, and blood.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lawsuit brad pitt angelina jolie winery russian oligarch miraval rose wine house france

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for Selling Winery Stake to Russian Oligarch

February 18, 2022

ibaraki akumu

Trivium's Matt Heafy Announces Debut Ibaraki Album, Shares "Akumu" Featuring Nergal: Stream

February 18, 2022

chris stapleton 2022 tour all american road show new dates

Chris Stapleton Adds to 2022 "All American Road Show" Tour

February 18, 2022

adam sandler hustle trailer watch basketball stream

Adam Sandler Mentors a Basketball Phenom in Teaser Trailer for Hustle: Watch

February 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

George R.R. Martin Confirms House of the Dragon Has Wrapped Filming

Menu Shop Search Sale