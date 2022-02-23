How to Get Tickets to BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas

BTS are returning to America for “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS.” Following an expected appearance the 2022 Grammy Awards, which will be taking place on April 3rd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the pop septet will play four nights at Allegiant Stadium.

Get tickets here, and continue reading for more info on how to lock in your ticket to another high-demand set of shows from BTS.

What Is BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE?

Somewhere between an official tour and a series of residencies, “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” sees the group rolling out sets of dates in select cities one by one. Following the massive success of their four-night swing in Los Angeles in November and December of 2021, the group confirmed their first in-person shows back home in Seoul.

Next, the group will be bringing the dynamite show to Sin City April 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th at Allegiant Stadium. According to a statement from BIGHIT MUSIC, this set of shows is an opportunity for BTS to “continue” their “world tour,” so don’t lose hope, East Coast and international members of the BTS ARMY — if the group continues rolling out cities on an individual basis, more chances to see BTS perform are hopefully on the horizon.

How Can I Get Tickets to BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS?

In order to purchase tickets, fans must either be a member of BTS’ Global Official Fanclub ARMY, or register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Pre-Sale. The registration period is now ongoing, with tickets available starting March 3rd.

Registration for BTS’ Global Official Fanclub ARMY is available through Weverse, the proprietary fan app from HYBE, BTS’ label. A year-long membership is $22 USD. Weverse and the Weverse Shop, where the ARMY Membership is available for purchase, can be downloaded in the App Store for Apple and Android.

Registering for one of these pre-sale methods is highly encouraged, as “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LOS ANGELES” sold out during the pre-sale period and before a public on-sale could be held.

For those who are unable to secure a ticket, BTS will be simulcasting all four concerts at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena — tickets for the simulcast can also be purchased via Ticketmaster. Additionally, the April 16th concert will be streamed live online.

What Are BTS’ 2022 Tour Dates?

Here are all the confirmed dates for BTS live shows so far in 2022.

03/10 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium

03/12 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium

03/13 – Seoul, KR @ Seoul Olympic Stadium

04/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

04/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

