How to Get Tickets to Halsey’s 2022 Tour

Halsey has announced the extensive “Love and Power Tour” this week, which is scheduled to begin in late May of 2022. Not only will the tour see Halsey perform songs from her excellent 2021 LP If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, it also boasts an impressive list of openers, including Wolf Alice, beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info about pre-sale codes, tour dates, and more.

What Is Halsey’s “Love and Power Tour?”

Halsey’s “Love and Power Tour” in support of their latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The 22-date trek begins in West Palm Beach, Florida in early May and concludes in Irvine, California in late July. In addition to headlining dates in amphitheaters around the US and Canada, Halsey will also be headlining Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Who Is Opening for Halsey on Tour?

Halsey has enlisted beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, The Marías, and Abby Roberts as openers for the “Love and Power Tour.” Read on to find out which dates each opener will be playing.

How Can I Get Tickets to Halsey’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale is always the best way to make sure you’ll get tickets to major tours. A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster by using the code LOVE, with a public on-sale following Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Halsey is offering pre-sale codes to fans who text the number 818-423-5778. Additionally, fans who previously purchased tickets to Halsey’s “Maniac Tour” should receive a unique pre-sale code in their email.

text +18184235778 for early access to tickets 🖤 Advertisement — h (@halsey) January 31, 2022

if you purchased a ticket to the Manic tour from Ticketmaster or AXS, check your email! you should have gotten a unique pre-sale code for the Love and Power Tour 🖤 DM @halseyteamhelp if you have any questions — h (@halsey) February 1, 2022

What Are Halsey’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Halsey’s 2022 tour dates below, and get tickets to all upcoming concerts here.

Halsey 2022 Tour Dates:

05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre *^

05/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/24 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *^

05/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^

05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *^

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *^

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *^

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^

06/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

06/11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

06/16 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #&

06/18 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #&

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl $#&

06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #&

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #&

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #&

06/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #&

07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #&

07/03 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #&

07/06 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #&

07/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #&

* = w/ beabadoobee

^ = w/ PinkPantheress

# = w/ The Marías

& = w/ Abby Roberts

$ = w/ Wolf Alice

