How to Buy Tickets to Kevin Hart’s 2022 Standup Tour

Check out pre-sale details for Hart's first standup tour in four years

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart
Consequence Staff
February 15, 2022 | 4:54pm ET

    Kevin Hart has just announced his first standup tour in over four years, and it’s safe to say these comedy shows will be unforgettable. The “Reality Check Tour” spans over 30 dates and will see the comedian trekking across America from July to October, 2022.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info about pre-sale codes, tour dates, and more.

    What is Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour?

    The “Reality Check Tour” will begin in July, 2022 with standup shows in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hart will then tour throughout the country, ending the run in San Francisco, California in October, 2022.

    About the tour, Hart says “I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

    How Can I Get Tickets to Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour?

    Pre-sale is the best way to guarantee a ticket for major standup comedy tours. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Use Pre-Sale Code: CURTAIN

    What are Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Kevin Hart’s 2022 “Reality Check” tour dates below, and get tickets to all upcoming shows here.

    Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
    08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
    08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
    08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

