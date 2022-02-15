How to Buy Tickets to Kevin Hart’s 2022 Standup Tour

Kevin Hart has just announced his first standup tour in over four years, and it’s safe to say these comedy shows will be unforgettable. The “Reality Check Tour” spans over 30 dates and will see the comedian trekking across America from July to October, 2022.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info about pre-sale codes, tour dates, and more.

What is Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour?

The “Reality Check Tour” will begin in July, 2022 with standup shows in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hart will then tour throughout the country, ending the run in San Francisco, California in October, 2022.

About the tour, Hart says “I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

How Can I Get Tickets to Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale is the best way to guarantee a ticket for major standup comedy tours. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Use Pre-Sale Code: CURTAIN

What are Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Kevin Hart’s 2022 “Reality Check” tour dates below, and get tickets to all upcoming shows here.

Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:

07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena

08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center