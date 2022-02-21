How to Get Tickets to Paul McCartney’s 2022 Tour

Sir Paul McCartney has announced his first US tour in three years: The “Got Back Tour” will see the legendary Beatle playing 13 stadium dates this spring. The tour is set to begin with three dates in Washington in late April, hitting California and the southern US in May, and then up to the northeast for several dates in early June.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including tour dates and more.

What Is Paul McCartney’s 2022 Tour?

The “Got Back Tour” is set to be a 13-date run throughout the US this spring. The tour will feature two dates at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, as well as dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He’ll also make his live debut in cities including Knoxville, TN and Winston-Salem, NC, and will return to Baltimore for his first show there since The Beatles visited in 1964.

How Can I Get Tickets to Paul McCartney’s 2022 Tour?

Advertisement

Related Video

A special pre-sale for Paul McCartney’s “Got Back Tour” is slated for Tuesday, February 22nd at 12:00 pm. local time. The pre-sale code can be obtained by signing up to McCartney’s newsletter. UPDATE: The pre-sale code is PAULGOTBACK. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Paul McCartney’s 2022 Tour Dates?

Check out Paul McCartney’s full list of 2022 tour dates here, and get tickets to all upcoming US shows here.

Paul McCartney 2022 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

05/21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field

05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/28 – Orlando, FL@ Camping World Stadium

05/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

06/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

06/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Orioles Park

06/16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Advertisement