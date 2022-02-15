How to Buy Tickets to Phish’s 2022 Tour

Jam rock giants Phish have announced an extensive 2022 Summer tour. The 34-date outing kicks off in Alabama on Memorial Day Weekend, a month after their run at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The tour will continue throughout June, July, and August, ending with four dates in Colorado around Labor Day weekend.
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including tour dates and more.
What is Phish’s 2022 Tour?
Phish’s 2022 tour includes multi-date runs at familiar stomping grounds, including Noblesville, IN; Mansfield, MA; Bethel, NY; Atlantic City, NJ; East Troy, WI; and Commerce City, CO. They’ll also play shows in Philadelphia, PA; Bangor, ME; Hartford, CT; Raleigh, NC; and Toronto, ON. All told, the tour spans 34 dates kicking off over Memorial Day weekend and running through Labor Day weekend.
How Can I Get Tickets To Phish’s 2022 Tour?
A ticket request period for all newly announced shows is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Friday, February 25 at Noon ET. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
What Are Phish’s 2022 Tour Dates?
Check out Phish’s complete 2022 touring schedule below, and get tickets to all upcoming US shows here.
Phish 2022 Tour Dates:
02/24 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
02/25 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
02/26 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
02/27 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
04/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/29 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/31 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/01 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/22 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
07/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/31 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
08/13 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
08/14 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/04 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park