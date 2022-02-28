Brooks & Dunn are taking their comeback story to arenas this summer for the newly-announced “REBOOT 2022 Tour.” The boot-scootin’ country duo – composed of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn – have stayed busy since their return from hiatus in 2019 with the release of their eleventh studio album Reboot, co-hosting duties at a Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire, and their induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info on their “REBOOT 2022 Tour.”

What Is Brooks & Dunn’s Next Tour?

The “REBOOT 2022 Tour” is a continuation of Brooks & Dun’s first US outing in 10 years. The latest leg begins in Evansville, Indiana on May 5th and concludes at the WYCD Hoedown in Detroit, Michigan on June 25th.

Advertisement

Related Video

In a statement, Ronnie Dunn quipped, “So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

Who Is Opening for Brooks & Dunn on Tour?

Brooks & Dunn will be joined by a rotating all-star country line-up of Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth, Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Tyler Braden, Tenille Townes, and more to be announced. Read below to check the corresponding dates for each supporting act.

How Can I Get Tickets for Brooks & Dunn’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale is always the best way to ensure you get tickets for major artists’ shows. Tickets for Brooks & Dunn’s “REBOOT 2022 Tour” are available for pre-sale on Tuesday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Separately, tickets for the show on Saturday, June 18th in Nashville, Tennessee will go on-sale Friday, March 18th.

Advertisement

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Brooks & Dunn’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Brooks & Dunn’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Brooks & Dunn 2022 Tour Dates:

05/05 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center *^

05/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *^

05/12 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Ampitheater #+

05/13 — Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena #+

05/14 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena #+

05/20 — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena &~

05/21 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center %~

05/22 — Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena &~

06/03 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena !>

06/04 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena !>

06/09 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME &$

06/10 — Bossier City, LA @Brookshire Grocery Arena &$

06/11 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center &$

06/16 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena &;

06/17 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena &;

06/18 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ;?

06/23 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum <?

06/24 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center <?

06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre – WYCD Hoedown <?

* = w/ Jon Pardi

^ = w/ Tyler Booth

# = w/ Walker Hayes

+ = w/ Morgan Wade

& = w/ Jordan Davis

~ = w/ Jackson Dean

% = w/ Riley Green

! = w/ Gabby Barrett

> = w/ King Calaway

$ = w/ Dillon Carmichael

; = w/ Tyler Braden

< = w/ Tenille Townes

? = TBD

Advertisement