Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate Sabotage Their Exes in Trailer for I Want You Back: Watch

Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, and Gina Rodriguez also star

i want you back trailer jenny slate charlie day amazon prime video
I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Video)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 1, 2022 | 3:09pm ET

    The protagonists of the forthcoming rom-com I Want You Back know that nothing brings two perfect strangers together quite like the mutual anguish of a breakup. Before it hits streaming on February 11th, Amazon Prime Studios has shared the film’s official trailer, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

    II Want You Back centers around thirty-somethings Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate), who thought their lives were right on track until they were both dumped by their respective partners during the same weekend. To make matters worse, Peter and Emma have also both discovered that their exes have swiftly moved on to new relationships.

    In response, the new friends then decide to conspire in an effort to win back the potential loves of their lives, engaging in a slew of hilarious hijinks — like taking party drugs from Pete Davidson, for one. “This is like Cruel Intentions, but sexier,” quips Day’s character.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The trailer is naturally soundtracked by a cover of The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” Watch it below.

    I Want You Back also stars Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Gina Rodriguez, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm. It’s directed by Jason Orley from a screenplay written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Virginia Bitches movie

Slipknot, Misfits, Arch Enemy, Lamb of God Members to Star in Vampire Horror Movie The Virginia Bitches

February 1, 2022

encanto bruno hot 100 number one no. 1

It's Time to Talk About "Bruno": Encanto Song Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

January 31, 2022

texas chainsaw massacre 2022 netflix official full trailer

Influencers Try to Cancel Leatherface in Trailer for Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Watch

January 31, 2022

Keith Moon Movie

Biopic About The Who's Keith Moon Set to Shoot This Summer

January 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate Sabotage Their Exes in Trailer for I Want You Back: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale