Charlie Day and Jenny Slate Sabotage Their Exes in Trailer for I Want You Back: Watch

The protagonists of the forthcoming rom-com I Want You Back know that nothing brings two perfect strangers together quite like the mutual anguish of a breakup. Before it hits streaming on February 11th, Amazon Prime Studios has shared the film’s official trailer, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

II Want You Back centers around thirty-somethings Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate), who thought their lives were right on track until they were both dumped by their respective partners during the same weekend. To make matters worse, Peter and Emma have also both discovered that their exes have swiftly moved on to new relationships.

In response, the new friends then decide to conspire in an effort to win back the potential loves of their lives, engaging in a slew of hilarious hijinks — like taking party drugs from Pete Davidson, for one. “This is like Cruel Intentions, but sexier,” quips Day’s character.

The trailer is naturally soundtracked by a cover of The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” Watch it below.

I Want You Back also stars Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Gina Rodriguez, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm. It’s directed by Jason Orley from a screenplay written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.