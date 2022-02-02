The Pitch: It’s been a decade since Johnny Knoxville and his Jackass crew of knuckle-headed pain-chasers last kicked each other in the nards for our amusement. Now, the gang has returned for more punishment in what could be the most gleefully audacious redux in an era besieged by gaudily atrocious reboots.

Series regulars like Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dave England, and Ehren McGhehey reconvened pre- and mid-pandemic to electrocute each other, willingly face poisonous animals, and literally risk life and limb alongside a batch of newcomers. Odd Future member Jasper Dolphin, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, and more fresh faces are all game to get stung, launched, and bashed in the head alongside the backyard daredevil icons they grew up watching.

The era of MTV that spawned these gluttons for gargantuan hospital bills is long gone, and it’s fair to wonder if there’s a market for watching a 50-year-old Preston Lacy shit himself in a silver jumpsuit. It’s not something that would spark a TikTok trend, but could it still cause an explosion of laughter in a movie theater?

I’m Not a Scientist, But That Sounded Fucking Awesome: Hell yeah, it could. So could watching the legendary Steve-O light a fart under water — to equally explosive results. Or seeing him attract a hive of bees to his exposed genitalia. Or even relatively simpler pleasures like seeing Eric Manaka (born on the same day the first Jackass episode ever aired) get knocked off his skateboard by a guy in a giant fist costume.