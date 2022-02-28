James Brown Documentary from Mick Jagger and Questlove in the Works

A new James Brown documentary, produced by fellow musical legends Mick Jagger and Questlove, is set to premiere on A&E.

Dubbed James Brown: Say It Loud, Jagger and Questlove will be joined by Black Thought in making the four-part documentary, which is directed by Deborah Riley Draper. The project is set to arrive in 2023 and will explore Brown’s legacy through never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with friends, family, and collaborators.

Jagger said he was “thrilled” to produce the documentary in a statement, calling Brown “a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him.”

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” Questlove and Black Thought added. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honoured to have the chance to share it.”

This is hardly Jagger’s first experience documenting Brown’s life. In addition to the 2014 biopic Get on Up, which saw Chadwick Boseman portray the legendary artist, Jagger also worked on the HBO documentary Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown, which was released the same year.

Questlove, meanwhile, has been in documentary mode himself, helming the 2021 film Summer of Soul (…or. When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Next up, The Roots drummer and Tonight Show bandleader will direct a documentary about Sly Stone.

