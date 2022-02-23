Menu
James Mangold to Direct Buster Keaton Biopic

Based on the biography Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase

james mangold buster keaton biopic
James Mangold (photo via Shutterstock) and Buster Keaton
February 23, 2022 | 4:02pm ET

    Despite the delays to Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold isn’t wasting any time getting his next film lined up. Deadline reports that he’s teaming up with 20th Century Studios to direct a project about the life of filmmaker and comedian Joseph Frank “Buster” Keaton.

    The biopic will be adapted from Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase, Marion Meade’s 1995 biography about the iconic actor, comedian, and filmmaker. According to Deadline, studio executives have fast-tracked the film and made it a top priority to find writers for the project.

    Keaton, who died in 1966, starred in a number of silent 1920s classics like The General, Sherlock Jr., and Seven Changes. He was known for his slapstick physical comedy, paired with a consistently deadpan facial expression that earned him the nickname “The Great Stone Face.”

    Considering Mangold’s track record of elaborate sets on films like Logan and Ford v Ferrari as well as his Oscar-winning ability to capture Johnny Cash’s essence in Walk the Line, he seems like a good fit to channel ’20s Hollywood and document one of the most iconic personalities in cinema.

    Mangold took over the Indiana Jones franchise from Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four films in the series. The fifth installment is currently scheduled for a June 30th, 2023 release date.

