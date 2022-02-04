Netflix Unveils Trailer for Kanye West Doc jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: Watch

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming Kanye West documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

In the new trailer, director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons focuses on his personal relationship with Ye, chronicling early predictions of his pal’s greatness as well as the dissolution of their friendship. “It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the further we grew apart,” he says.

Co-directed by Coodie & Chike Ozah, the trilogy had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last month. Beforehand, Ye took to social media to demand approval of the doc’s final edit, writing, “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Of course, one of the major selling points of the project was that it was made without the rapper’s creative control. In Consequence‘s review of Part 1, critic Clint Worthington called jeen-yuhs “remarkable in its ability to humanize a man who’s long since dehumanized himself with his self-made comparisons to Jesus Christ and bizarre diss tracks about Pete Davidson.”

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy comes to Netflix beginning on February 16th. Ahead of its streaming release , the first act of the documentary — subtitled Vision — will be screened in theaters across the country in a special one-day event on February 10th. Tickets are available here. Watch the trailer below.

The same day this preview hit the internet, Kanye found himself mired in more familial drama as estranged wife Kim Kardashian posted a lengthy statement on social media calling out his “obsession with trying to control and manipulate” the couple’s children and divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, the rapper’s latest album, Donda 2, is supposedly arriving on Feb. 22nd with contributions from Marilyn Manson and Future serving as executive producer.