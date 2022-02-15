Jeff Tweedy Says Wilco Are Working on a New Album

New Wilco music is coming down the pipeline. In a “Chit-Chat Check-In” post on Jeff Tweedy’s newsletter last week, the vocalist said that he and his fellow Wilco members were in the studio “chipping away at a new record.”

“It’s been very, very, very fun and exciting, and we’re having a great time,” Tweedy said. “If I can get everybody in the Wilco braintrust on board, maybe I’ll share a snippet of a work in progress or something like that over the weekend behind the paywall.” Head over to Tweedy’s page here to listen to the full update.

While Tweedy’s casual “Chit-Chat Check-Ins” are free for anyone to listen to, diehard Wilcoheads can get exclusive access to more Wilco-adjacent content with a paid subscription. In the meantime, stay tuned here for more news about their follow-up to 2019’s Ode to Joy.

Advertisement

Related Video

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Wilco’s modern classic Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. They’ll be playing the iconic LP in full on a limited run of tour dates, and you can get tickets over at Ticketmaster. This May, Wilco will also be headlining their own Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts.

Last year, Wilco played “California Stars” as they were inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame with with Jason Isbell and Roseanne Cash.