Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Unveils Signature Gibson Acoustic Guitars

Alice in Chains singer-guitarist Jerry Cantrell and Gibson have unveiled two new signature model acoustic guitars: the “Fire Devil” and the “Atone.”

As all Alice fans know, the acoustic guitar is central to Cantrell’s songwriting. In fact, the new “Atone” Songwriter guitar was featured in the music video for the track of the same name — the lead cut on Cantrell’s recent solo album, Brighten.

The “Atone” (MSRP $3,749) was built to Cantrell’s specifications, featuring a thinner body depth and striking “Circle in Square” pickguard. Other appointments include gold Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners and a L.R. Baggs VTC pickup and preamp for amplified play.

Advertisement

Related Video

The rarer “Fire Devil” Songwriter (MSRP $3,999) touts the same features and a different pickguard. It is limited to 100 special edition units handmade by the luthiers at the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana. Both guitars feature a Jerry Cantrell signature on the truss rod and a Double J waterslide decal on the band of the headstock.

The new instruments continue Cantrell’s ongoing partnership with Gibson and follow the launch of the signature “Wino” Les Paul.

Meanwhile, Cantrell is set to head out on a North American tour in support of Brighten. The extensive trek kicks off March 24th in Minneapolis and runs through a May 8th date in San Diego. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

The new acoustic guitars are already sold out on Gibson’s website, but you can also purchase the “Atone” via Reverb, the “Fire Devil” here, and find similar Gibson Songwriter acoustic guitars at this location.

Watch video teasers for the “Atone” and “Fire Devil” acoustic guitars and see close up images below.

Jerry Cantrell “Atone” Gibson Acoustic Guitar:

Jerry Cantrell “Fire Devil” Gibson Acoustic Guitar: