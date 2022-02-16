John Cena to Star in Looney Tunes Hybrid Film Coyote vs. Acme

The Looney Tunes live-action animated hybrid movie renaissance is continuing with Warner Bros.’ upcoming Wile E. Coyote film Coyote vs. Acme, and the picture just found its star in John Cena.

According to Deadline, Coyote vs. Acme sees Wile E. Coyote decide to sue the ACME Corporation when he finally grows tired of his failed attempts at catching the Roadrunner. The coyote hires a billboard lawyer, but the lawyer’s former boss (Cena) throws a wrench in his quest for justice.

Cena is the first actor announced for Coyote vs. Acme, which is set to hit theaters on July 21st, 2023. Inspired by Ian Frazier’s 1990 New Yorker article “Coyote v. Acme,” the hybrid film was written by Samy Burch and will be directed by Dave Green, while Chris DeFaria and James Gunn will serve as producers.

The picture follows last year’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, the long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 smash hit that saw LeBron James team up with the Looney Tunes in Michael Jordan’s place.

It’s been a big day for wrestler-rapper-actor Cena, whose HBO Max The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker just got renewed for Season 2. The series’ first season wraps up tomorrow (February 17th).