Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

John Lurie on the Importance of Swearing, Surreal Cowboys, and His New Music

The cult icon digs into the second season of HBO’s Painting with John

john lurie kyle meredith with photo courtesy of HBO
Kyle Meredith with John Lurie, photo courtesy of HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
February 18, 2022 | 2:27pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    John Lurie catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Season 2 of Painting with John, his HBO series that finds the musician, painter, actor, director, and producer creating his watercolor masterpieces while giving us all insight into his life, philosophies, and often-bizarre adventures.

    Related Video

    The Lounge Lizards co-founder takes us inside a recurring sketch called “Cowboy Beckett” that weaves throughout this new season and how it took inspiration from Ennio Morricone. He also tells us why he gravitated toward watercolors, and how he comes up with the titles of his paintings, which sometimes tell complete stories themselves.

    Advertisement

    Lurie also discusses the joys and importance of swearing, why he portrays himself as a wolf in his work, and the backstory behind some of the original music featured in this new season.

    Listen to Lurie chat about Painting with John, his artistic style, and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

spoon britt daniel kyle meredith with lucifer on the sofa

Spoon's Britt Daniel on Lucifer on the Sofa and the Importance of the Radio

February 16, 2022

the war on drugs kyle meredith with radiohead

The War on Drugs on Loving Radiohead, Covering Dylan, and Having David Gilmour in Their Crowd

February 14, 2022

the lovin spoonful john sebastian kyle meredith with photo by Jim Shea

The Lovin' Spoonful's John Sebastian on Exploring His Classic Songbook

February 11, 2022

dermot kennedy kyle meredith with photo courtesy of Universal Music Group

Dermot Kennedy on His Sophomore LP, Touring with Shawn Mendes, and Covering Metallica

February 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Lurie on the Importance of Swearing, Surreal Cowboys, and His New Music

Menu Shop Search Sale