John Lurie on the Importance of Swearing, Surreal Cowboys, and His New Music

John Lurie catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Season 2 of Painting with John, his HBO series that finds the musician, painter, actor, director, and producer creating his watercolor masterpieces while giving us all insight into his life, philosophies, and often-bizarre adventures.

The Lounge Lizards co-founder takes us inside a recurring sketch called “Cowboy Beckett” that weaves throughout this new season and how it took inspiration from Ennio Morricone. He also tells us why he gravitated toward watercolors, and how he comes up with the titles of his paintings, which sometimes tell complete stories themselves.

Lurie also discusses the joys and importance of swearing, why he portrays himself as a wolf in his work, and the backstory behind some of the original music featured in this new season.

Listen to Lurie chat about Painting with John, his artistic style, and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below.