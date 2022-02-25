John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

The actions of many government officials may suggest otherwise, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. John Mayer can certainly attest to this, as he has tested positive for COVID less than two months after pulling out of a Dead & Company festival appearance due to a positive test.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” Mayer wrote in a statement posted on social media. “This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans.”

The rescheduled concerts, which have been pushed to May, include a show in Pittsburgh and a two-night stand in Boston. See the updated itinerary for Mayer’s arena tour below and grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Mayer and his touring band have been suffering from a COVID outbreak lately. Earlier this week, Questlove stepped in for drummer Steve Ferrone on an hour’s notice at a recent Madison Square Garden concert.

Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. https://t.co/60SzykxPK3 pic.twitter.com/KiGvO8tQGc — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 25, 2022

John Mayer 2022 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

03/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/02 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

04/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

05/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/07 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

05/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden