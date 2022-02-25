Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

His next four shows have been rescheduled

john mayer covid-19 again
John Mayer, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 25, 2022 | 1:04pm ET

    The actions of many government officials may suggest otherwise, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. John Mayer can certainly attest to this, as he has tested positive for COVID less than two months after pulling out of a Dead & Company festival appearance due to a positive test.

    “Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” Mayer wrote in a statement posted on social media. “This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans.”

    The rescheduled concerts, which have been pushed to May, include a show in Pittsburgh and a two-night stand in Boston. See the updated itinerary for Mayer’s arena tour below and grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Mayer and his touring band have been suffering from a COVID outbreak lately.  Earlier this week, Questlove stepped in for drummer Steve Ferrone on an hour’s notice at a recent Madison Square Garden concert.

    John Mayer 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
    03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
    03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
    03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
    03/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    03/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/02 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
    04/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    04/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    04/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    04/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    04/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    04/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    04/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    05/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    05/07 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    05/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    05/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

On Sale This Week: Paul McCartney, Sigur Rós, Chris Rock, Dave Matthews Band & More

February 24, 2022

BTS Las Vegas

How to Get Tickets to BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas

February 23, 2022

BTS Las Vegas

BTS Announce Las Vegas Concert Residency

February 22, 2022

the war on drugs expand add 2022 us tour dates

The War on Drugs Add Even More 2022 Tour Dates

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Menu Shop Search Sale