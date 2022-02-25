John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

The actions of many government officials may suggest otherwise, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. John Mayer can certainly attest to this, as he has tested positive for COVID less than two months after pulling out of a Dead & Company festival appearance due to a positive test.
“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” Mayer wrote in a statement posted on social media. “This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans.”
The rescheduled concerts, which have been pushed to May, include a show in Pittsburgh and a two-night stand in Boston. See the updated itinerary for Mayer’s arena tour below and grab your tickets via Ticketmaster.
Mayer and his touring band have been suffering from a COVID outbreak lately. Earlier this week, Questlove stepped in for drummer Steve Ferrone on an hour’s notice at a recent Madison Square Garden concert.
Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. https://t.co/60SzykxPK3 pic.twitter.com/KiGvO8tQGc
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 25, 2022
John Mayer 2022 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
03/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
03/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/02 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
04/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
04/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
05/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/07 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
05/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden